Discover the Charms and Convenience of Chattanooga

Surrounded by natural beauty yet offering all the amenities of a major metropolitan city, Chattanooga gives meeting attendees the best of both worlds.

The Scenic City, as it’s known, is nestled along the banks of the Tennessee River and tucked between the mountains of Southeast Tennessee. This breathtaking location makes Chattanooga a top destination for outdoor enthusiasts, who enjoy convenient access to white-water rafting, mountain biking, hang gliding and more.

Chattanooga’s walkability allows meeting attendees to easily experience its scenic charms—as well as its thriving arts, music and dining scenes. The city’s free electric shuttle downtown makes getting around even easier. Plus, the shuttle connects more than 2,500 hotel rooms to the Chattanooga Convention Center.

With 11,000-plus hotel rooms in total, and a convention center with 185,000 square feet on one level, Chattanooga can accommodate events of any size. And if you need help finding just the right hotels and venues for your meeting, Chattanooga Tourism Co. will assist every step of the way. In fact, more than 98.5% of people who plan an event with assistance from Chattanooga Tourism Co. are highly satisfied with their experience.

Chattanooga’s connectivity also wins rave reviews. Known as the Gig City, Chattanooga boasts the world’s fastest internet speeds—a lightning-fast 25 gigabits per second at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Just as it’s easy to get around and do business in Chattanooga, it’s easy to get there, as well. The Chattanooga Airport offers nonstop and one-stop service to more than 1,000 destinations worldwide. What’s more, the city is within a three-hour drive of 10 million people and easily accessible via three major Interstates.

To learn more about planning your next meeting or convention in Scenic City, visit www.chattanoogameetings.com.