Life Sciences Meetings Thrive in Philadelphia

Philadelphia knows something about meetings.

The city hosted one of the most important meetings in American history in 1774, which led to the historic signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Not only is Philadelphia the birthplace of American history, it’s also the birthplace of medical history—site of the nation’s first hospital, first medical school, first children’s hospital and more.

It’s a legacy that continues today. Greater Philadelphia is a life sciences hotspot, home to 2,000+ medical technology companies, 100+ colleges and universities, nearly 100 hospitals, and seven medical schools, and receiving more than $1 billion in NIH funding.

So it’s fitting that the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau is the first and only CVB with a dedicated Life Sciences division, focused on bringing life-sciences related meetings and conventions to the city—and helping those events to be as impactful as possible.

“We make it easy for them to navigate here, and we try to be a one-stop shop,” says Bonnie Grant, executive director of PHL Life Sciences. “Our goal is for them to have a successful and memorable meeting.”

If you’re planning a life sciences-related meeting in Philadelphia, PHL Life Sciences serves as your ultimate connection to the city’s foremost researchers, practitioners, corporate partners and more. Depending on your needs, Grant and her team can help with such services as navigating media opportunities, finding speakers and raising awareness for your event.

The life sciences segment accounts for more than 40 percent of the meetings business in Philadelphia. Attendees appreciate the city’s numerous medical and science attractions—many offering beautifully historic event space, such as The Franklin Institute.

Meanwhile, the state-of-the-art Pennsylvania Convention Center—with the largest ballroom in the Northeast—puts attendees in the heart of the action, within walking distance of hotels, renowned cultural and historic attractions, and Philadelphia’s acclaimed restaurants.

Bring your next life sciences meeting to the city that’s pulsed with groundbreaking research and progress since the nation’s founding. Visit www.discoverphl.com/meet to learn more.