How to Create Inclusive In-Person Events

Author: Casey Gale

Accessibility — making sure those with physical and cognitive disabilities, as well as those with dietary restrictions can fully enjoy everything a conference has to offer — is a key part planning. Accessibility also impacts the bottom line: When organizations make an effort to reach often marginalized attendees, it can result in an attendance boost of 20 percent and 30 percent higher profit margins, according to Diamond Accessibility. But where to start on designing accessible events?

In a recent PCMA webinar, Rocío Alvarado, senior accessibility specialist at Diamond Accessibility, simplified some ways in which planners can build more inclusive events (watch the webinar “Accessibility Considerations for Event Planners“). Some highlights from Alvarado’s presentation when it comes to the planning stage are:

Focus on budget — Planning an accessible event is not a no-cost effort, and so planning early and budgeting for additional costs in relation to accessible measures is a necessity for event organizers, according to Alvarado. Factors in the budget should include an accessible event space, live caption services, an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter, and alternate food items for those with dietary restrictions.

Accommodation requirements — Well ahead of the event, organizations should provide accommodation statements for what will be offered to people with disabilities, Alvarado said. This statement should affirm the organization’s dedication to making the event inclusive, list the ways the organization intends to make the event accessible to all, inform attendees how they can request accommodations that are not already listed, and provide a deadline for such requests.







The list of accommodations an event is offering upfront, Alvarado said, “may include appropriate transportation to the venue, when and how presentation materials will be supplied, and a tour of the space prior to the event.”

Closer to the event, organizers also should consider if their registration page is accessible. “This means the text must have sufficient color contrast with the background,” Alvarado said, and “informative images must have alternative text.” Additionally, the webmaster should check the event page for accessibility — and better yet, someone who uses a screen reader could check the page for optimal accessibility. Not everyone can easily register online, so planners should also be sure to include a phone number would-be attendees can call as well.

Once attendees register, they should receive a follow-up message ensuring that the previously stated accommodations are sufficient. “Remember to keep questions simple, clear, and concise,” Alvarado said.

Venue selection — When going through the site-selection process, planners should consider the following key accessibility features: