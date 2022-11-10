Four Reasons to Host Your Event at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver

There are at least four good reasons The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver is the best choice for your event — location, setting, meeting space and proximity to off hours fun.

Location is everything. You can have excellent programming for your event, but it can fall flat if the environment isn’t extraordinary too.

You can’t go wrong at The Westin Bayshore, Vancouver.

The atmosphere starts with the setting. Being on the shores of Coal Harbor overlooking Stanley Park with a view of the North Shore Mountains, is a winning combination. That you are near downtown with all its attractions, shops, and restaurants is another plus.

As for meeting space, take advantage of nearly 70,000 square feet of total event space, including, 33 event rooms, and 29 breakout rooms. Because you undoubtedly put a premium on versatility and flexibility, space can be customized to suit your needs. Natural light in meeting rooms boost energy. For the ultimate lighting, sunshine, meet on the pool deck or garden patio. Meeting spaces have the latest technology, be it audiovisual, illuminated sets, or whatever else you need to make your event memorable. For that celebratory gala, you’re in good hands. The hotel’s ballroom, which can host up to 1,750 people, is one of Western Canada’s largest hotel ballrooms.

When your attendees want some down time to refresh themselves, there’s Vida Spa’s massages, body wraps and other healing services, the Peloton® + WestinWORKOUT® Fitness Studio, with Peloton bikes equipped with free weights, and the Just Add Water Yoga studio. Centrally located, the hotel is a short walk or bike ride to Canada Place, historic Gastown, the Entertainment District, Yaletown, Granville Island, and more.

For more information, contact us at, https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/yvrwi-the-westin-bayshore-vancouver/events/