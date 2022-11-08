Have you considered continuing your personal and professional growth in the events industry through graduate education? PCMA is excited to partner with George Washington University’s Master of Science in Tourism, Hospitality and Event Management (MSTHEM), offering up to a 25 percent tuition discount for PCMA members. Students can pursue their coursework online or in person at George Washington University’s campus in downtown Washington, D.C..

Join us for the webinar to learn more about the MSTHEM program, meet the faculty, and ask any questions you have about graduate studies.