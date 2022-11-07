The former president and CEO of Visit Austin was active in a number of industry-related organizations, including PCMA and ASAE.

Author: Convene Editors

Bob Lander, who served as president and CEO of Visit Austin from 2001 to 2016, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. Prior to leading the Austin CVB, Lander was executive VP of the Greater Phoenix Convention & Visitors Bureau, and spent more than 20 years in the hotel industry. Lander was active in a number of industry-related organizations, including Destinations International, PCMA, ASAE, and he served on the U.S. Travel Association Board of Directors and Policy Council.

“Bob was a staunch believer in our industry and the impact it made for all the communities we serve,” said Don Welsh, president and CEO of Destinations International. “We were blessed to honor and recognize Bob at this year’s Annual Convention where he was inducted into the Destinations International Hall of Fame. His wife Janet and son Jeremy joined us in Toronto and accepted the award on his behalf.”

“I had the pleasure of working with Bob over the years,” said Sherrif Karamat, PCMA president & CEO. “The industry has lost a legend and he will be missed by so many.”

This page will be updated with details about his memorial service when they become available.