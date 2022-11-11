Sky-High Possibilities for Meetings and Events — Coming in Late 2023

Author: David McMillin

More organizations may be working to offer hybrid events that can attract a virtual audience, but the true test of any in-person event is whether it gives participants an experience they won’t find behind a screen. And when the Colorado Convention Center expansion project finishes in late 2023, the iconic Blue Bear building in downtown Denver will most certainly deliver a can’t-get-this-at-home benefit: A sweeping view of Denver and the Rocky Mountains from a stunning 80,000-square-foot multipurpose space. With the ability to accommodate up to 7,500 attendees for a general session and 4,600 for a catered event, the column-free space is the definition of flexibility, offering 19 meeting room sub-division designs.







The leveling-up for the Mile High City isn’t just about being indoors, though. A new 20,000-square-foot rooftop terrace will give groups opportunities to bask in Colorado’s 300 days of sunshine and awaken a new level of inspiration as they get a chance to be part of Denver’s always-outside culture.

While the building’s plan to get bigger is rooted in numbers — the space will allow for 25 additional events each year and generate an additional $85 million of annual economic impact for the city — the project will create an environment that makes each of those events more valuable for every member of the audience. Recent studies have shown that contact with nature leads to increases in happiness, a deeper sense of meaning and a higher purpose in life. What better way to send your attendees home than with a photo with the Rocky Mountains as a backdrop serving as a reminder of the next-level inspiration they found at your meeting?

More Time Outside — And More Places to Stay

As the convention center expands, downtown Denver’s portfolio of more than 13,000 hotel rooms is growing, too. Organizers have always loved the city’s compact, walkable convention package, and additions like the recently opened 224-room Thompson Denver by Hyatt will create more accommodation options for attendees.

As the events industry continues its recovery path to pre-pandemic levels, Denver will be ready to deliver even bigger results just in time. To learn more about how the expansion project can make a difference for your group, visit denver.org/meetings/convention-center.