DES Course | Module 4 | Expert Hour

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

 

This is the recording of the most recent DES Module 4 Expert Hour.
Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.

 

The learning objectives for this module are:

  • Plan your production process and evaluate digital event platforms.
  • Design attendee, speaker, and exhibitor experiences with best practices to drive engagement.
  • Best practices for live event day preparations and readiness.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:58:27
  • Date: 09/13/2021
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Approved
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
September 29, 2021