DES Course | Module 4 | Expert Hour

This is the recording of the most recent DES Module 4 Expert Hour.
Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.
The learning objectives for this module are:
- Plan your production process and evaluate digital event platforms.
- Design attendee, speaker, and exhibitor experiences with best practices to drive engagement.
- Best practices for live event day preparations and readiness.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.
Information
- Duration: 00:58:27
- Date: 09/13/2021
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Approved
- CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
- Clock Hours: 1.0