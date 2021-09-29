DES Course | Module 3 | Expert Hour

This is the recording of the most recent DES Module 3 Expert Hour.
Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.
The learning objectives for this module are:
- Learn how to design content for your digital event audiences.
- Design your event agenda and sessions to engage your audience.
- Best practices for managing event speakers for virtual and hybrid events.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.
Information
- Duration: 00:59:58
- Date: 09/09/2021
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Approved
- CMP-IS Domain: A. Strategic Planning
- Clock Hours: 1.0