DES Course | Module 2 | Expert Hour

This is the recording of the most recent DES Module 2 Expert Hour.
Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.
The learning objectives for this module are:
- Business planning is a critical component of your digital event, and your project charter helps align your event with your organization’s priorities.
- Monetization is more than just revenue, it is your desired outcome of an event or program.
- Consider the many options available for monetization, including registration, content, sponsorships, brand extension, lead generation, and lead scoring.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.
Information
- Duration: 00:51:38
- Date: 09/01/2021
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Approved
- CMP-IS Domain: D. Financial Management
- Clock Hours: 1.0