DES Course | Module 1 | Expert Hour

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

 

This is the recording of the most recent DES Module 1 Expert Hour.
Course content is proprietary to PCMA and not for distribution to anyone other than the course participant.

 

The learning objectives for this module are:

  • Creating a timeline, building a plan, and understanding your attendee and stakeholder needs are the first and most important steps for producing a successful digital event.
  • There are many types of digital events and each has its own benefits and shortcomings. Let’s briefly examine each type and get familiar with leading technology platform providers.
  • People, not technology, deliver amazing digital events. Building the right team and partnerships will allow you to produce great results with less stress.
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 00:56:16
  • Date: 08/26/2021
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Approved
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
September 29, 2021