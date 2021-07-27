Columbus: Let’s Set the Narrative Straight

Columbusites have heard the whispers for years — that people who’ve never visited Columbus believe it is a beige city with nothing to offer for convention attendees.

But research shows that Columbus is famous for having a vibe that’s young and innovative, with a burgeoning arts scene and booming tech industry. In fact, there’s so much to do in Columbus, it’s hard to know where to start.

From gleaming skyscrapers and charming historic districts, along with sleek modern galleries and eccentric boutiques lining the streets, Columbus is perfect for exploring — with its walkable neighborhoods connected by parks, bikeways and the scenic Scioto riverfront.

Locals also know that once people visit the 14th largest city in America, a love affair follows.

Columbus’ pulse beats with nightlife, urban vitality, and an abundance of resources and attractions. Convention attendees can expect to plan a successful meeting that offers plenty to do outside of the convention halls that are surrounded by the city’s vibrant, clean-and-green urban core.

Attendees can also find — just a few blocks from the convention center and downtown hotels — hundreds of unique local restaurants, shops, galleries, hotels, National Hockey League arena, Minor League Baseball stadium, Major League Soccer stadium, the famed North Market, nationally renowned music venues, theatres, services, parks and more.

With all due respect to Columbus’ competitive set (which includes Nashville, Charlotte, Indianapolis, Louisville, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Kansas City, Milwaukee and Cleveland), Columbus stands on its vitality. From City Hall to the board rooms, Columbus touts an infrastructure that allows for banning together to achieve common goals.

The phenomenon “the Columbus way” isn’t just something residents say; it’s a belief system that speaks to cooperation. This is the real narrative of Columbus — waiting to be explored.

Learn more about planning your next event in Columbus at ExperienceColumbus.com/meet.