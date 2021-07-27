Webinar: The New Digital Event Economy, Explained

Join Viktor Strömberg, Co-Founder and COO of Lansera Virtual Events, to learn how the new event economy can positively affect your business. Find out how to add an event platform into your portfolio for successful hybrid and virtual events and how partnering with a high-tech event platform can boost your business and improve your attendee experience.
In this webinar, you will learn:
- What the new digital event economy entails and how you can benefit from it
- How to conduct and arrange profitable hybrid and digital events, learning from user case studies
- How the Lansera Virtual Events platform can work in your portfolio
- How the Lansera partner program works
Information
- Duration: 00:45:06
- Date: 07/27/2021
- Speaker: