Webinar: The New Digital Event Economy, Explained

Join Viktor Strömberg, Co-Founder and COO of Lansera Virtual Events, to learn how the new event economy can positively affect your business. Find out how to add an event platform into your portfolio for successful hybrid and virtual events and how partnering with a high-tech event platform can boost your business and improve your attendee experience.

In this webinar, you will learn:

What the new digital event economy entails and how you can benefit from it

How to conduct and arrange profitable hybrid and digital events, learning from user case studies

How the Lansera Virtual Events platform can work in your portfolio

How the Lansera partner program works

Sponsored by: