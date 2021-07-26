Editor’s note: PCMA Groundbreakers is an initiative honoring industry trailblazers who represent diverse sectors of the business events community, recognizing those who have made a significant contribution to their organizations and to programs that advance inclusion and equity. Conceived by PCMA’s Black Lives Matter Working Group, the honor helps to create a living history of pioneers in the business events industry.

When Convene called Ashlee Ammons at the scheduled time for her interview, she was nearing the end of a workout on the treadmill. “I just wanted you to know in case you hear me huffing and puffing — I’m not dying,” Ammons joked. “I didn’t want you to think, ‘Wow, this entrepreneur stuff is really taking a toll on her — she can barely breathe when she’s talking!’”

But it turned out just the opposite was true: Ammons becomes only more animated and passionate when speaking about Mixtroz, an event-management software company she co-founded in 2014 with her mother, Kerry Schrader. Ammons serves as president; Schrader is CEO. Mixtroz, a mashup of the words “mixer” and “introduction,” is a technology that can be used at in-person or digital events to help organizations and higher learning institutions create engaging breakouts for networking, teambuilding, and more — and was borne from Ammons’ and Schrader’s own unsuccessful adventures in networking at business events.

Years ago, Ammons went to an event, “and when I got there, the event organizer was like, ‘We’re going to do some networking today — go up to somebody with the same-colored dot on your name tag as you.’ And I was like, ‘That is very awkward.’ Because it was an all-women’s event. Women wear name tags on their chest 90 percent of the time. If you’re looking for a dot there, it’s super uncomfortable,” Ammons said. “And so I didn’t meet anybody.”

Ammons had a conversation with her mother — a longtime human resources executive familiar with the meetings circuit — later that evening about the lack of effective networking strategies at meetings.

“We’re just having this conversation about how there is a lot of software to get you to an event — to help you sign up. There is a lot of software to help you stay connected, be it social media or otherwise, but what is the software that forces the collision with the right people when you’re actually on site at the events? And we searched for things that solved that problem in the way that we were thinking about, and we couldn’t find anything.” That night, the idea for Mixtroz was created.

Ammons shared with Convene how she started in the events industry, what it’s like to be a leader in technology as a Black woman, and her experience working as part of a mother/daughter team.

A ‘Non-traditional’ Start in Events

Originally from Cleveland, Ohio, Ammons attended Baldwin-Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, earning a degree in Mass Communications & Public Relations. During her time at the university, she was accepted for an internship that “really shaped the direction” of her career, she said, working as an associate for LRMR Ventures — basketball star LeBron James’ organization that handles branding, marketing, communications, and more for his businesses. This, she said, was the start of her “non-traditional” background working in events.

“That was when I got my first introduction to events because we were doing things like marketing summits ­— bringing all his brand partners to Ohio,” Ammons said. “It was a very interesting thing for me, at that age, to see.”

After graduating, Ammons was able to use the connections she made during her internship to land a position with global hospitality company TAO Group, based in New York City.

Starting out as executive assistant, Ammons worked her way up to director of events at the company after around five years. In this role, she produced major events, such as activations at the London Summer Olympics in 2012, moving on to producing events for brands like Nike, Moet Hennessy, and Coca-Cola while working at Strategic Group, a sister company of TAO Group.

“I’m a thorough believer that the best events experience you can get is doing, and it’s doing every single job that you’re going to come in contact with as you get to a more senior level, because it just helps you understand the way things are working. It helps you anticipate as things are going wrong. You can react in real time instead of trying to figure out the fault after the fact,” Ammons said. “That’s why if you want to get into events at any age — intern and apprentice, because [the industry is] constantly evolving, and there’s so many ways to solve one problem.”