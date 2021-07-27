3 Washington, DC, Assets to Add Value to Your Next Business Meeting

The nation’s capital is leading the way for key industries like education, the medical sector, and more, and for business event planners, it’s bursting with the potential to enhance and add program value. Below are three offerings to help ensure your next DC event is a success.

1. Access – Home to 21 colleges and universities, federal policymakers, and countless industry leaders, DC is the premier location for access to experts your attendees will want to meet. Plus, with historic landmarks, 16 Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo, over 170 embassies, and countless unique hotels and meeting spaces, there’s no lack of venues to host your next unforgettable conference.

“I’ve never found a city with as many opportunities as Washington, DC to have the range of speakers to draw on every day,” says Dr. Andrew Flagel, President & CEO, Consortium of Universities of the Washington Metropolitan Area. “Frankly, if you turn on any news channel, you’re going to see our experts regularly.”

2. Ideas – Great ideas are the lifeblood of successful business events, and knowledge on everything from technology to sustainability flows throughout one of the most educated U.S. cities. Whatever the topic, your event’s planners will be prepared to present enlightening and educational programming, with resources from some of the greatest minds in the country, not to mention a seemingly endless stream of bright young leaders of the future.

3. Innovation – The region is known for implementing innovative ideas, especially through its approach to fostering partnerships.

“One factor for HQ2’s location was the opportunity for innovative partnerships. Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, George Mason’s Digital Innovation Center and University of Maryland’s Discovery Center are all very close to HQ2.” Brien Kenner, Head of HQ2 Policy, Amazon

To give your organization a competitive advantage and learn more about planning an event in Washington, DC, visit https://washington.org/meetings/connected-capital.