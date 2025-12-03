Carine Desroches | PCMA Member Spotlight

What initially led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

I joined initially to learn and grow, but I quickly discovered a network of professionals who were not only pushing the industry forward but also deeply committed to sharing knowledge and supporting one another. That sense of community, along with the access to fresh ideas and thought leadership, made it easy to stay engaged and get more involved.

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member?

Being a PCMA member has been a game-changer for my career. The educational resources and industry insights have helped me plan more strategic, mission-driven events. Networking through PCMA — especially at EduCon — has connected me with peers who’ve inspired and supported my growth. It’s also given me the confidence to lead, share ideas, and stay ahead of trends in our evolving industry.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

PCMA is more than a professional association — it’s a community that truly supports your growth. You gain access to resources, fresh ideas, and connections that push your career forward. It’s where strategy meets support, and where you’re constantly inspired to elevate your impact.

What do you like to do in your free time?

Outside of work, I love immersing myself in the arts — especially live theater. And as an island girl, I travel throughout the Caribbean to attend carnival celebrations whenever I can. It’s my favorite way to stay connected to culture, music, and community.