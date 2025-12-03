People on the Move

Hassan Shahlaei

Huntington Place has appointed Hassan Shahlaei as the newest general manager of Sodexo Live!, the convention center’s hospitality and catering partner. Shahlaei has held roles at the Beau Rivage Resort & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, Caesars Entertainment, and MGM Resorts. His professional experience spans positions from catering manager to complex director of banquets.

JP Roberts

JP Roberts has been appointed general manager at The Statler, a Dallas, Texas Hilton property listed on the Historic Hotels of America registry. Previously, Roberts led openings and repositionings for 21c Museum Hotels in St. Louis, Dream Hotels in Nashville, and Hotel Vandivort in Springfield-Branson, Missouri. He holds a degree in hospitality, recreation and resort management from the University of West Florida.

Jenny Russell

Le Méridien Indianapolis has appointed Jenny Russell as its newest director of sales and marketing. In her new role, Russell will lead all sales, marketing, and revenue strategies for the boutique hotel. Before joining the team, she worked with Marriott, Hyatt, and Best Western in group and corporate market development, key account acquisition, and portfolio-wide revenue strategy. Russell is an active member of both MPI and GBTA.

Kris Phillips

The Hyatt Centric Park City has named Kris Phillips as its new director of sales, marketing, and events. Phillips bring substantial hospitality experience to the role, having most recently served as director of sales, marketing, and events at Andaz West Hollywood. He has worked with Hyatt since 2008, playing a pivotal role in the opening of Hyatt House Atlanta Perimeter Center.