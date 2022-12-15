News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Bye-Bye Blazers and Pencil Skirts: What Workwear Sales Reveal About the RTO Push
WorkLife spoke to apparel industry insiders and scoured retail data — specifically examining searches and sales for professional attire — as a way to read the RTO tea leaves. Conclusion: The majority of worker-consumers are returning to office life, and they are shopping for it. But what they’re shopping for, just like the way we work, is changing dramatically. (Hint: Sales of high-end sneakers are skyrocketing.)
Twitter’s Makeshift Hotel Rooms Show Just How Broken U.S. Work Culture Is
American work culture is having an identity crisis. Are we a #riseandgrind people or are we #quietquitting? Are we, as Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried have modeled, going so “extremely hardcore” that we’re willing to sleep at the office? Or are we evolving, recognizing the toxicity of hustle culture, and finally setting boundaries? CNN Business explores what’s happening in office life.
In Praise of the Office Suck-Up
They loiter around the boss’s office. They dole out compliments to all the right people. They chime in enthusiastically at every meeting. The only thing more maddening than observing an office suck-up in action is realizing that it’s working. As The Wall Street Journal writes, people-pleasers can teach us a lot about promoting our contributions and interacting with the boss.
Doing 4 Things Can Help You Bounce Back From a Layoff: ‘Go Into Preparation and Planning Mode’
Fana Yohannes, communications lead at Instagram and founder of Here2Help, a job search and mentorship community, spoke with CNBC about her best tips for recovering after being laid off, based on her insights as the founder of Here2Help, including finding an online community and leveraging virtual networking events.