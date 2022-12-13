Four Reasons to Meet in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is the place for your next meeting. The Platinum LEED®-certified David L. Lawrence Convention Center with more than 1.5 million square-feet of meeting and exhibition space and award-winning restaurants are just part of the story. We’re ready to meet your every need.

There are many reasons to meet in Pittsburgh. Here are just four of them.

Only in Pittsburgh venues

While cities may seem to blend one into another, some things are signature Pittsburgh. Your attendees will be talking about our offsite venues long after they’ve gone home.

For sure there’s nothing like the Andy Warhol Museum, one of the most comprehensive single-artist museums in the world. The August Wilson African American Cultural Center celebrates the African American journey through multi-disciplinary arts, while the Senator John Heinz History Center tells the story of Western Pennsylvania with interactive exhibits and iconic artifacts. Then there’s The Clemente Museum. It’s home to the world’s largest exhibited collection of all things baseball and especially Roberto Clemente.

Get connected

In business, it’s about who you know. Our business events team knows the power players in the region and can connect attendees with people they want to meet and hear speak, particularly in fields like technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and education. Allow us to help you take your event from transactional to transformative!

Location, location, location

With time a premium, it’s no small matter that getting to Pittsburgh is easy and less than a six-hour drive by car or train from Washington, D.C., Canada and 10 states. Don’t want to drive? You’re in luck – Pittsburgh also is less than a 90-minute flight from nearly half of North America’s population.

Sustainability matters

Sustainability is top-of-mind, and Pittsburgh is a leader. We hosted the first-ever Global Clean Energy Action Forum this past fall where governments, international corporations, the private sector, academia, researchers, and others convened for three days to discuss climate change, the crisis of energy security and other pressing issues. When you’re doing business in Pittsburgh, you’re doing business with a city that’s serious about sustainability.

For more information on how we can help you create a successful event, reach us at VisitPITTSBURGH.com.