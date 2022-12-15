People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Vianny Mancebo

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) has named Vianny Mancebo as its director of international accounts in the convention sales department. In this role, Mancebo is responsible for supporting team efforts to promote the destination as a meetings and convention hotspot. Mancebo has nearly two decades of sales experience, along with extensive knowledge of the local hospitality industry. Most recently, Mancebo worked as senior sales manager at the Hyatt Regency Miami.

Nicole Hartner

Visit Jacksonville has hired Nicole Hartner as a national accounts manager. In this role, she will focus on increasing youth, amateur, collegiate, and professional sports events, as well as sport conventions and association events in Jacksonville. Hartner has nearly 10 years of experience in sales and fundraising. Most recently, she worked at the Girl Scouts of Gateway Council as the development and donor experience manager and special events manager.

Nick DeBenedictis

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB)’s board chair Nick DeBenedictis has stepped down from his leadership position after 18 years. He was a key figure in working with the PHLCVB to attract national and international events, including the 2015 World Meeting of Families and Papal Visit, the 2016 Democratic National Convention, the 2017 NFL Draft, the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, and the FIFA World Cup 2026. He will remain on the board of directors as an active member.