News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Dealing With ‘Weaponized Incompetence’ at Work

We’ve all dealt with coworkers who are bad at their jobs, but very good at making their incompetence your problem — from the boss who over-promises (only to expect you to do all of the work) to the colleagues who can’t quite do their job (but are all too happy to pass their work off to you). If their incompetence seems strategically designed to get you to do their work for them, here’s what to do, according to LifeHacker.