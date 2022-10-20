Meeting Space

Presenting the collective histories of 39 distinctive First American Nations, Oklahoma City’s First Americans Museum is one of the Modern Frontier’s most inspiring attractions and meeting venues. Here are four features of the First Americans Museum sure to make your event one to remember:

The stunning 175,000 square-foot First Americans Museum features multiple facilities and versatile meeting spaces for hosting your team’s unique event. Plus, the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau can help craft a first-class museum meeting from the beginning basics to unique ways for activating the space through storytelling and performance arts.

Learn About the Native Origins of ‘Oklahoma’ and More

The First Americans Museum features a wide collection of visually-immersive exhibits celebrating the diverse cultures, striking art, and stories as presented by representatives of the state’s 39 tribal nations. The signature exhibition, “Okla Homma,” is an interactive, 18,000-square-foot experience presenting historical perspectives and misrepresentations of First American Nations that were either indigenous or had been relocated to the region.

Enjoy Authentic Native American Cuisine

Named for the number of tribes explored at the First Americans Museum, Thirty Nine restaurant offers authentic, modern indigenous cuisine sure to keep your event’s attendees talking. The menu incorporates traditional Native American ingredients like bison, hominy, and sunchokes into familiar favorites that any museum visitor can enjoy.

Entertainment and education designed for all ages

First Americans Museum is designed for those interested in learning and fun at any age. The museum’s interactive exhibits, educational programs, and gift shop featuring handmade items from First American artists offer delight for all the young at heart.

Teams planning events in Oklahoma City can expect unrivaled hospitality along with exciting state-of-the-art venues like the First American Museum. Visit www.MeetInOKC.com to start planning your next event experience.