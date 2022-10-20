People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Marianne Schmidhofer, Gisela Marti, and Connie Kinnard

Marianne Schmidhofer has rejoined Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) after 10 years away as director of meetings and convention services. She currently teaches a certification course in meeting and event management at Florida Atlantic University and has extensive experience in managing a wide variety of special events, including the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Gisela Marti has been hired to lead the marketing and tourism division as its new senior vice president. She has served as GMCVB’s vice president of marketing and tourism for the past seven years. She began at the organization as an associate vice president in tourism sales. Prior to that, she spent 20 years with Carnival Cruise Lines.

Connie Kinnard, who was newly named senior vice president, will continue to spearhead expanded multicultural tourism development efforts, where she has served as vice president since 2015. Kinnard has 25-plus years of experience in hospitality. Before joining GMCVB, she spent 19 years at the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation.

Chris Riccardi

KSL Resorts has promoted Chris Riccardi to senior vice president, global sales strategy. Previously a senior vice president of global sales for Outrigger Hospitality Group, he will now work from the company’s corporate offices and lead the global sales team. Before joining Outrigger, Riccardi served as executive vice president of Associated Luxury Hotels International.