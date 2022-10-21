Author: Jessica Poitevien

For world-class meeting planners, the health and safety of their attendees is always a top priority. Sharing in that same wellness-focused mindset, Visit Orlando recently launched a new partnership with Orlando Health, a not-for-profit health-care organization serving the southeastern United States. As Visit Orlando’s Official Health and Wellness Partner, Orlando Health will provide a variety of health-related benefits to the millions of travelers that head to this Central Florida city every year.







“This new partnership allows us to seamlessly connect both leisure guests and meetings groups with Orlando Health’s medical experts to make healthy travel more accessible,” said Casandra Matej, president and CEO of Visit Orlando. “Orlando has been a leader in healthy meetings for the past several years and with Orlando Health as our official health and wellness partner, we are elevating the service and resources we provide groups to ensure Orlando remains a top choice for meetings and events.”

Among the new benefits brought on by this partnership is a concierge telephone number with visitor-specific wellness tips and individualized health resources. Tourists and Visit Orlando member organizations may call this hotline (321-265-4200) whenever they’re in need of local medical resources like emergency care, urgent care, or even virtual doctor visits. Additional health and wellness tips can also be found through the partnership website.

For meeting planners, perhaps the most noteworthy benefit to come from this alliance is the new Orlando Health Virtual Care Center, which will open later this year at the Orange County Convention Center (OCCC). Located in the west concourse on the first floor near the Visit Orlando Welcome Center, the clinic will be staffed by Orlando Health clinicians during major conferences.

“Offering this new and innovative Orlando Health Virtual Care Center at the OCCC gives our conventions and trade shows a vast network of health-care services and expertise that prioritizes the safety and wellness of our guests,” said Mark Tester, executive director at the OCCC. “This unique partnership between Orlando Health and Visit Orlando will allow us to elevate the visitor experience, while providing exceptional care and health services to our nearly 1.5 million attendees annually.”

As the world still manages the new normal of reopening post COVID-19, meeting planners can feel at ease when hosting their next event in Orlando thanks to health-conscious initiatives like this one, along with other safety protocols from Visit Orlando and OCCC.