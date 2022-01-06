News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
So, You Cried at Work
To minimize the impact of crying at work and ensure it doesn’t hurt your reputation, Harvard Business Review offers advice to help you bounce back with strength and professionalism. You should reframe the impact, give yourself space, focus on follow up, have a plan for next time, and seek more help if you need it.
What Really Happens When Workers Are Given a Flexible Hybrid Schedule?
While employees crave face time and prioritize productivity, they also lean toward looser options than the somewhat structured hybrid schedules on offer. Preferences vary: Extroverted teammates, gnarly commutes, and child-care duties can easily tip hybrid schedules toward home or office. Humans have work rhythms, however, and the patterns of the herd are telling — and surprisingly consistent. Here’s what Bloomberg found after consulting dozens of workers.
The Secret to Self-Improvement Is Embracing Your Messy, Imperfect Life
It’s only when you learn to accept who you are, flaws and all, that you can make real, worthwhile change, writes Oliver Burkeman for The Guardian. (Free registration required for access.)
8 Best Pieces of Career Advice From TikTok in 2021
TikTok has something for everyone — including some really good early-career advice, if you know where to look. Fast Company has eight of the best tips from 2021.