Question of the Day: How Has the Pandemic Forever Changed Events? 

We are permanently aware of the fragility of everything, thanks to the pandemic. At any given moment, 50 percent of your attendees could decide not to attend. We are getting more comfortable with hybrid events, but we are not there yet. We as human beings have become very aware that business is not done on computers only. You have to have the opportunity to see each other face to face, have drinks, or share in person. Sponsors of our events have changed as well. They look for the physical events because the virtual events do not pay.”

Elizabeth Tovar, DES, CASE, CIS, CMM, CMS, COCAL