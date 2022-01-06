People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Donna Rogers

Visit Salt Lake (VSL) has named Donna Rogers as its first director of convention sales — West Coast office. She will represent Salt Lake to California-based meeting and convention clients across all market segments. Rogers previously worked with Hyatt Hotels, FRHI Hotels & Resorts, Teneo Hospitality Group, The Venetian, and Canyon Ranch.

Neil McMullin

Fern has announced a number of recent promotions, including Neil McMullin, whose current role as senior vice president of shared services has expanded to include leadership of Fern’s exhibitor sales and solutions team. This expanded role will allow him to guide the exhibitor experience while developing new products and solutions.

Colleen Brzozowski

Sodexo Live! has announced the addition of Colleen Brzozowski, CIS, CITP, as its new director of venue sales. In this newly created role, she will be tasked with driving event bookings for the organization’s portfolio of venues, including the Museum of Science and Industry, the Shedd Aquarium, and the Chicago Botanic Garden. Brzozowski has more than 25 years of experience in hospitality, and most recently served as the director of national accounts for ACCESS Destination Services, where she brought to life meetings and events for more than 40 destinations.