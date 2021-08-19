News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Study Shows Employees Are Split Over Vaccine Mandates
A new study, reported on by Forbes, asked people what they’d do if their employer mandated getting vaccinated. About 44 percent of workers said that they would consider leaving their jobs if it was required, while around 38 percent of workers would consider leaving their current employer if it wasn’t.
3 Zoom Apps to Make Your Meetings Way Better — for Free
While we may not be able to avoid video meetings entirely, we can take some steps to make them a little more pleasant. Fast Company outlines three Zoom apps that will bring clever, thoughtful, and broadly transformative enhancements into your next virtual gatherings, from how attendees appear on screen to a side panel with a useful cheat sheet on their professional backgrounds.
The Psychological Case for Delaying Office Re-Openings
There are certainly safety measures that companies can take to reduce the risk of infection, including a combination of vaccine mandates, masks, proper ventilation, as well as social distancing. But even with all these measures in place, companies that insist on bringing remote workers back to the office are bound to encounter resistance and resentment from those who feel unsafe, argues Quartz at Work.
How to Quit Your Job: An HBR Guide
People everywhere are thinking about quitting their jobs. But how do you decide if this is the right decision for you? And if you do decide to quit, how do you give your notice and leave gracefully? Harvard Business Review collects the best advice on the topic — from how to tell your boss to how much notice to give.