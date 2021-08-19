People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Lauren Johnson, Michelle Clark, and Courtney Pickett

Louisville Tourism has recently announced several new hires and promotions. Lauren Johnson has been promoted to senior sales manager and is responsible for booking large trade shows requiring more than 800 peak hotel rooms in the trade, business, and commercial segment. Johnson has been with Louisville Tourism since 2014, most recently serving as national sales manager.

Michelle Clark has been hired as national sales manager to cover the trade, business, and commercial segment for less than 800 peak hotel rooms, as well as the legal/government, hobby, and reunion segments. Clark is returning to the Louisville area from Houston, where she held leadership positions at Hilton and Hyatt properties.

Courtney Pickett has been promoted to convention sales manager, responsible for the education, culture, labor unions, health/medical, scientific/engineering, legal/government, public affairs, and wedding sales segments.

John Rovie

John Rovie has been named director of sales and marketing at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel & Marina. Rovie, who has an extensive background in sales and marketing for the hospitality industry, most recently served as director of sales and marketing at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.

Virginia Weik

The St. Regis New York has appointed Virginia Weik as director of sales and marketing. She will oversee property sales, marketing, and advertising for the hotel. Weik joins the St. Regis New York from the Conrad New York Midtown, where she worked as director of sales and marketing. Prior to this, Weik served as senior curator for Jetsetter, where she researched, negotiated, and curated luxury travel experiences.

Brad Dean

The U.S. Travel Association’s National Council of State Tourism Directors has voted Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico, as State Tourism Director of the Year. The award recognizes Dean’s leadership and role in increasing Puerto Rico’s tourism figures during the COVID-19 pandemic.