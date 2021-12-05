A New Resource Directory of — and for — Black Speakers

At the end of November, Madison Butler, founder of HR and DEI consultancy Blue Haired Unicorn, posted a reminder on her LinkedIn page: “Do not wait until January 15th to try and book your speakers for Black History Month,” she wrote, “and do not ask them to speak for free.”

Later in her post, noting that Black people can talk about things other than DEI and Blackness, she encouraged Black speakers to drop into her LinkedIn feed their topic expertise and contact info.

Black speakers and Black speaker recommendations started flowing in. Butler told Convene that she quickly realized that “she couldn’t waste all that information” by letting it live in an endless LinkedIn scroll. To manage the growing collection of names, she created — “because I am admittedly not the world’s techiest person,” she said — a Google spreadsheet. She shared the spreadsheet link on Twitter and tech consultant Chris Dancy offered to turn it into something better and easier to use. “Give me 20 minutes,” Butler said he told her, and, just like that, he turned the spreadsheet into the Black Speakers Collection website, giving Butler access to run it on the backend.

At that point, there were 28 speakers. The next day, on Dec. 1, she added another post to her LinkedIn page: “It’s 2021, why are you still telling us it’s hard to find Black speakers? We’re right here.” She announced that she had made the list “a permanent resource for those looking for badass speakers,” adding, “I hope you’ll add your info!”

When Convene spoke to Butler the morning after the site launched, more than 200 Black speakers had accepted her offer. Later that day, Butler shared that the first speaker on the resource list had been contacted by an event organizer. (As of Dec. 5, the number of Black speakers on the site had grown to 300.)

While the Black Speakers Collection sounds like it was a spur-of-the-moment idea, it was the culmination of years of Butler’s firsthand experience and observation. The reminder post about Black History Month? “It’s something that happens every year,” she said. “One hundred companies come into my email inbox on January 12th, like, ‘Oh, we need a speaker.’ And I’m like: ‘You knew this was coming. Every year, it comes at the same time.’ And they wait because I think they think that they can get people at a cheaper rate, they can rush people in, they don’t have to sign contracts, all of that stuff.”

The site also is an outgrowth of Butler’s more global observation — she constantly sees events “that are painfully short of any speakers outside of white men,” she said. She would ask event organizers: “Why is your panel or your conference so light in people of color or Black folks — or Black women, specifically?” The answer she always got was, “‘Well, I couldn’t find anyone.’”

That was compounded by another issue: When she herself was asked to speak at an event, the compensation often offered was not monetary — that she would benefit from getting “exposure.”

Butler said she wanted to solve for those two problems by creating a list to give Black speakers that exposure — and also for them to include their speaking fee along with their topics of expertise and contact info. “The next time someone tells me, ‘I can’t find anyone,’” she said, “I have an exact resource to give them.” She wanted to create “a living document that could just exist in people’s bookmarks and folders and be a resource for ERGs [employee resource groups] and companies, because not being able to find [diverse] people is the exact same excuse hiring managers use in my world. And for me, it’s just not acceptable. It just tells me you don’t want to do the work. And I don’t want people who look like me to suffer because other people don’t want to go do the work. I couldn’t have made this easier for people who are trying to set up conferences and events, right? They can look at them and say, ‘Oh, look at all these Black speakers. Okay, I’m going to reach out to them.’”

The speakers on the site are not vetted, and Butler thinks that levels the playing field. Vetted speakers simply have a platform, she said, but that doesn’t necessarily make them good speakers. “My intent here is that you don’t have to have a platform to be a good speaker, and I expect anyone who’s reaching out to a speaker,” she said, “will vet their knowledge.” She is, however, able to remove people from the site “in the event that someone signed up that isn’t knowledgeable — or who isn’t a Black person, for that matter.”