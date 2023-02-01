Two resources — Black Speakers Collection and Black Executives Collection — continue to grow. Here’s an update to a story we published in December 2021 about the directories.

Author: Michelle Russell

Frustrated by hearing that conference organizers couldn’t find Black speakers — and the fact that they were seeking them out at the last minute to speak during Black History Month for free — Madison Butler invited Black speakers to drop their contact information into her LinkedIn feed in November of 2021. The list in her feed grew exponentially in a matter of days and quickly led her to create two resource directories — the Black Speakers Collection and Black Executives Collection — now numbering more than 3,000 members.

“It’s going so well,” Butler, founder of HR and DEI consultancy Blue Haired Unicorn and a PCMA Educon 2022 keynote speaker, told Convene when we checked in with her in late January. “We have a LinkedIn audio series now called ‘The Clap Back’ and it will be announced as a podcast next month!”

