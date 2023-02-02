People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Christine Lawson

Christine Lawson has been named president and CEO of Discover Santa Clara. Lawson has more than 30 years of travel industry experience, including executive and senior vice president positions with Aparium Hotel Group, Cvent, Loews Hotels, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. In her new role, she will lead Discover Santa Clara in promoting the destination and the Santa Clara Convention Center as a hotspot for conventions, meetings, trade shows, athletics, and group leisure events.

Mario J. Bass

Visit Orlando has announced the appointment of Mario J. Bass to the role of chief operating officer. Bass, who has more than 25 years of experience in hospitality, most recently worked as chief sales officer for Visit San Antonio for five years. In his new position, Bass will be responsible for the oversight of internal operations, as well as leading and implementing Visit Orlando’s strategic initiatives and plans.

Candy Iannucci-Guay

Connecticut Convention & Sports Bureau has named Candy Iannucci-Guay as its director of national accounts for SMERF markets — social, military, education, religious, and fraternal. In her new role, Iannucci-Guay will work with meeting planners at national, regional, and local SMERF associations and groups that are considering bringing events to Connecticut. Iannucci-Guay previously worked at the Sheraton Hartford-South Hotel in Rocky Hill, Connecticut, where she served as sales manager.

Tyler Orwig, Lance Wheeler, Michelle Moon, and Shauna Goodman

Visit San Antonio has made several promotions in its sales and partners/experience/events departments. Tyler Orwig has been promoted to vice president of association and trade show sales. In this new role, he will continue overseeing a large part of the sales team, including the association market. He will also oversee the development of a new for-profit tradeshow strategy for San Antonio and will be responsible for growing and attracting larger global association citywide accounts. He has worked for Visit San Antonio for nearly nine years.

Lance Wheeler has been promoted to vice president of corporate and intermediary sales. Wheeler, who has more than 13 years of experience leading and executing large-scale initiatives, oversaw corporate convention business development for Choose Chicago before joining Visit San Antonio.

Michelle Moon has been promoted to vice president of partners, experience and events. She has been with the Visit San Antonio team for six years and led the the former destination services team through their transformation to become the destination experience and engagement team. In her new position, Moon will take over the organization’s membership, partner relations, special events, and River Walk operations, as well as oversee the destination experience team.

Shauna Goodman has been promoted to director of destination experience. She has been a key player in major citywide events, including the 2021 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. She will continue to focus on the client and attendee experience with major events conventions. She will also rebrand and expand ConnectSA, which provides engagement opportunities connecting the city’s intellectual partners in high-growth industries and universities.

Alex Morales

The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau has named Alex Morales as sales manager. In this position, Morales will promote the North Carolina destination for groups, including meetings and conventions, sports events, car clubs, and more. Prior to joining the Cabarrus County CVB team, Morales spent seven years working at Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, most recently serving as director of group sales and new business development.