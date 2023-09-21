Big changes at the Huntington Convention Center are Making Cleveland the Place to Meet

You may be familiar with Cleveland’s many attractions—from museums and parks to several major-league sporting venues—that make The Land an appealing destination for meeting attendees. But the newly expanded Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland is sure to exceed your expectations.

Scheduled to be complete by next summer, a $49-million expansion of the LEED Gold-certified center promises to bring even more convenience, amenities, and event-space flexibility, furthering its reputation as a top-tier meeting venue in the heart of the lively Midwest city.

Broadening boundaries

The HCCC already offers more than 410,000 square feet of prime event space; the expansion will redesign the attached 120,000-square-foot former Global Center for Health Innovation. The new space features large flexible meeting rooms with natural lighting, an elevated outdoor terrace with a panoramic view of downtown and will double the size of their Atrium Ballroom.

Enhancing accessibility

Infrastructure and technology upgrades throughout the facility will include new escalators, a monumental staircase, and upgraded restrooms, as well as easier navigation both inside and out—above and beyond the already Americans With Disabilities Act-compliant standards of the center.

Making connections

All of this is within an easy walk to downtown Cleveland’s popular entertainment spots, including a vibrant restaurant and nightlife scene.

Directly connected to the HCCC is the Hilton Cleveland Downtown—an elegant, 600-room hotel with stunning Lake Erie views—and many more hotels are within easy walking distance, for a total of more than 5,000 rooms.