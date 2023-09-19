News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
‘Monk Mode’ Is the ‘New’ Productivity Trend That Promises to Improve Your Attention Span
Surrounded by a sea of screens, you’re caught in a whirlwind of distractions. Between incessant notifications and our bias for short-form entertainment, many of us feel our attention spans are getting shorter. Enter “monk mode,” says Fast Company, where you give yourself permission to ignore everything but the task you’ve chosen to single-mindedly pursue.
The Wage Gap Costs Women $1.6 Trillion a Year, New Report Finds. Here’s How to Get the Pay You Deserve.
Researchers calculated the total cost to women of the wage gap by using statistics from the U.S. Census Bureau, specifically data on all women who worked, whether in full- or part-time jobs, and those who took time off for illness or caregiving. While the numbers are discouraging, experts say the information should motivate women to be more aggressive during pay negotiations. CNBC shares three ways to get ahead of your next salary conversation.
Is Managing Stressing You Out? Try The ‘Conspire and Align’ Strategy
In an era of disruption and change across industries, managers need teams of innovative problem-solvers — and they need people to stay. But as important as retention is, it can be a challenge for many managers. Managers need a new approach that balances getting strong results with building equitable and sustainable organizations — we need, says Quartz, to come together with our team members for a collective purpose and understand how each person will contribute to realizing that purpose.
28 Questions to Ask Your Boss in Your One-on-Ones
Good one-on-one meetings between managers and their direct reports address the practical and personal needs of the employee, benefitting their performance, growth, and well-being, as well as the success of their team and the broader organization. However, since managers are typically the ones who run these meetings, the employee’s needs are often forgotten. It’s up to the employee to ask questions to get the direction they need. Research in Harvard Business Review offers 28 questions across seven categories to choose from that can drive the best conversations.