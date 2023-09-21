Want a world-class convention center with a dose of Southern hospitality? Discover how Dallas delivers.

Everything is bigger in Texas, they say, and the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, with a million square feet of total exhibit space, is certainly no exception. But here, big is not the whole story. Uniquely flexible space, accommodating facilities, convenience, and accessibility are among the reasons the center is known as one of the best in the nation.

Ready to meet your every need

You probably wouldn’t think of the same destination for your largest and smallest events, but KBHCCD’s versatility is what makes it really stand out from the crowd. The space is equipped to accommodate multiple events at once, in a wide range of sizes—from a national-scale trade show with thousands of attendees occupying the entire center, to a more intimate, local business gathering in a single exhibit hall or ballroom.

Flexibility is another advantage, and the center excels at meeting the needs of event planners booking with shorter (18 months or less) lead times.

Central and accessible

Located within minutes of two major international airports Dallas Love Field, DAL, and Dallas/Ft. Worth International, DFW, with moderate weather year-round to help ensure smooth travel plans, the convention center is a breeze to get to and from. And once your attendees arrive, they’ll find accommodations and everything else they need at arm’s reach.

For post-business entertainment, the walkable, 68-acre downtown area boasts award-winning museums, performing arts venues, restaurants and bars that are sure to show off that famous Dallas charm. For those who want to venture further, there’s a DART rail station onsite at the convention center.