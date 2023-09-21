Convention Center Expansion Brings Even More Reasons to Plan Your Next Meeting in Denver

Denver has always gone the extra mile (high) for its visitors. But by late this year, when the breathtaking rooftop expansion of the Colorado Convention Center is complete, you’ll find there’s no better or more user-friendly meeting venue.
1. A New Perspective
The new, 20,000 square foot rooftop terrace and the expansive, glass-enclosed pre-function space offer 150 miles of Rocky Mountain views—plus city skyline views—so you can be sure your attendees have something inspiring to see in every direction.
2. Best-in-Class Ballroom
The brand-new, column-free Bluebird Ballroom will be the largest in the state at 80,000 square feet, with 19 different breakout subdivisions and thousands of configurations to meet any need.
3. Meet and Greet
The wrap-around pre-function concourse wasn’t just designed for getting from one meeting to another. The 35,000 square foot space is airy, inviting, and perfect for networking between sessions.
4. Indoor/Outdoor Experience
So much of what is remarkable about Denver happens outdoors. The CCC embraces that by making transitions from in to out as seamless as possible—including with huge accordion-style doors connecting the terrace to the pre-function space for indoor/outdoor events.
5. Ease and Comfort
Many small and large details combine to make moving about and working in the CCC as user-friendly as possible. A state-of-the-art HVAC system ensures clean, comfortable air quality; and two 20,000-lb capacity freight elevators were added for convenience in loading in and out.
Visit Cccexpansion.com to learn more about what’s in store for the Colorado Convention Center expansion, due to be complete in late 2023.