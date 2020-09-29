Ascent Webinar: How to Enact Change in Your Organization

Ascent Webinar: How to Enact Change in Your Organization
The need for real diversity and inclusion is clear – but HOW do we make it happen? For some organizations, only small changes are needed to encapsulate the true meaning of diversity and inclusion, but for others, massive steps need to be taken. Reed Exhibitions appointed Ron Walden as their first global executive sponsor for race, and he is with us to discuss the practices Reed has put in place to hold the organization and its decision makers accountable to their plan.

PCMA’s Convene Magazine interviewed Ron last month – read it here!

  • Duration: 00:49:39
  • Date: 09/29/2020
CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
