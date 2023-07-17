Anthony Mancusco | PCMA Member Spotlight

How has your career developed as a result of being a PCMA member? Highlight specific resources and benefits that have helped you achieve your goals.

Getting access to people and expanding my network has been paramount for my growth. As a chapter leader, not only do I get to be an evangelist for PCMA, but I get to meet people from all parts of the industry to expand my circle. I also utilize the PCMA Catalyst Community to see what other people are doing to solve problems and overcome obstacles. It’s a great way to connect with people nationwide.

Why would you tell others it’s important to be involved in PCMA?

It is so important to be involved in PCMA because it connects you with like-minded professionals in the industry to engage with, bounce ideas off of, and develop long-lasting relationships as friends.

What first led you to becoming involved with PCMA?

All my friends in the industry were involved in PCMA, so I thought to myself, “I should do this too.” Right from the beginning I was pegged to be on a committee. And since that point, I have been heavily involved in my local chapter and still loving every minute of it.

What do you like to do in your free time?

When I am not out and about with my friends in my beautiful city of San Francisco, I can be found traveling the world, reading trashy romance novels, watching tv, and listening to pop music.