5 Ways Tampa Bay will be the Crown Jewel of Your Next Meeting

It’s called the “Tampa Bay Effect:” That effortless coming together of a dynamic meeting with a stress-free vibe, thanks to the cutting-edge meeting venue and unparalleled amenities offered at and around the waterfront Tampa Convention Center. Here is just a sampling of what you’ll find when you plan your next meeting in Tampa Bay:
1. Scenic Convention Center Upgrades
As part of its recent, $38 million expansion, the Tampa Convention Center has introduced 18 new, flexible-walled meeting rooms—each one overlooking the picturesque Hillsborough River. The two level, 18,000 square foot addition features floor-to-ceiling windows and a terrace, so you know every seat has a great view.
2. A walkable convention district
The TCC is the centerpiece of a walkable, welcoming convention district. Attractions, restaurants, and hotels are just steps away — including the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, which features a rooftop pool and 100,000 square feet of event space.
3. An array of transportation options
The district connects to the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk for easy, scenic strolling. Attendees looking to explore a bit further afield can hop on the free, TECO Line electric streetcar. The system offers service about every 15 minutes along its route through the Water Street District, downtown Tampa, and historic Ybor City. They can also grab a Pirate Water Taxi right from the Riverwalk for a quick ride to downtown hotspots, or try a Starship Dinner Cruise for a more luxurious tour.
4. Accessibility at every stop
The city of Tampa collaborates with transportation operators, hotels, venues, and attractions—including stops along the Riverwalk, as well as nearby parks, museums, restaurants and more—to ensure that accessibility guidelines are met and guests of all abilities feel welcome.
5. Awarding-winning dining experiences
The MICHELIN-Star winning Tampa culinary scene is not to be missed. Your attendees will be in easy reach of a wide range of dining options, from casual craft beer and food halls to elegant and celebrated Italian (Rocca), Japanese (Koya), and the Mediterranean (Lilac) restaurants, to name just a few.
To learn more about how Tampa Bay—and the Tampa Convention Center—will be the crown jewel of your next meeting, visit us here.