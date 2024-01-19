5 Ways Tampa Bay will be the Crown Jewel of Your Next Meeting

The district connects to the 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk for easy, scenic strolling. Attendees looking to explore a bit further afield can hop on the free, TECO Line electric streetcar. The system offers service about every 15 minutes along its route through the Water Street District, downtown Tampa, and historic Ybor City. They can also grab a Pirate Water Taxi right from the Riverwalk for a quick ride to downtown hotspots, or try a Starship Dinner Cruise for a more luxurious tour.