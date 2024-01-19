Top 5 Reasons to Meet in The Palm Beaches

The Palm Beaches area offers 39 diverse coastal cities and towns in Southeast Florida, a beautiful region where every group can plan meetings that are perfectly tailored to their needs and interests.
1. Amazing Spaces
The Palm Beaches region has more than 170 hotels with 18,000 rooms and 1 million square feet of meeting space. The area is home to the Palm Beach County Convention Center and two walkable downtown convention districts that feature dining, entertainment, cultural and wellness options, all without the density of more crowded cities.
2. Easily Accessible
Getting to The Palm Beaches is a breeze thanks to three major international airports with more than 2,000 daily flights. Palm Beach International Airport is the closest while Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is 30 minutes away and Miami International Airport is an hour away.
3. Natural Beauty
The area features breathtaking natural beauty, with 47 miles of sun-kissed beaches featuring pristine sand and warm water. Besides lounging by the Atlantic Ocean, there are countless other ways to soak up the sun, whether your attendees want to try snorkeling, boating or diving, or stay on land on our hiking, biking or birdwatching trails.
4. Community Partners
The team at The Palm Beaches is ready to connect your group with our amazing community partners who can offer customized experiences that create memorable moments. Imagine a coffee morning with a local roaster, musicians inspiring your group through sound or events at lush gardens or on rooftop terraces.
5. Between the Sessions
There are endless possibilities for your meeting attendees when they are between the sessions. They will find beautiful beaches, elegant pools, lavish spas, arts and cultural offerings, wellness activities, world-class dining and entertainment, sports and outdoor activities and much more.