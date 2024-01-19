5 Reasons to Plan Your Next Incentive Event in LA

There’s nothing like an unforgettable trip to inspire your employees and colleagues to continue going above and beyond—and there’s no place better than LA to host it. With more than 300 sunny days a year, LA is inviting to attendees in any season. But there are so many reasons to bring your team to Los Angeles:
1. Accessibility and connectivity
With an average of 3,843 non-stop domestic flights from LAX to 168 cities each week, traveling to and from LA couldn’t be simpler. And the West Coast’s largest airport is just 16 miles from all the excitement of downtown LA.
2. Diverse, authentic experiences
LA is home to 30 distinct neighborhoods, each with its own unique character, dining options, outdoor attractions, entertainment and nightlife, and more. Whether your group wants a laid-back beach vibe, high-end luxury, vibrant ethnic experiences and cuisine, or all of the above—they’ll find it here. In fact, you could easily plan an incentive event in LA every year, and never plan the same event twice.
3. Entertainment like nowhere else
If you really want to sweeten your incentive package, add a high-profile event to the mix. In LA, that could mean VIP tickets to the ESPYs, BET Awards, the GRAMMYs, the Oscars, or countless other live events and entertainment experiences.
4. Memorable gathering spaces
Looking for a century-old landmark or a state-of-the-art modern space? LA offers both, and lots of unconventional venues in between. Choose from at a Hollywood production studio, an open-air stadium, the city’s 100-acre live entertainment campus, and many more unique locations.
5. Unrivaled accommodations
Your team won’t forget that drive along the coast to the beachside resort they called home for a few days. Or the heritage, Hollywood glam hotel that catered to their every need. From luxe wellness spas to relaxed coastal getaways, LA offers the ultimate accommodations for your incentive trip.