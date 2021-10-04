5 Lessons From The Atlantic Festival’s Second Virtual Event

The media company changed everything from the platform to the sponsorship opportunities at this year’s virtual event, which was held last month.

Author: Michelle Russell

COVID forced The Atlantic, which has held The Atlantic Festival annually since 2008, to go virtual for the second time. Digiday spoke with Candace Montgomery, senior vice president and general manager of AtlanticLIVE, the media company’s live event division, to learn what they did differently for this year’s virtual event, which just wrapped Sept. 30. (You can view interviews from the festival’s Ideas Stage on YouTube; the Digiday interview is available only to Digiday subscribers.)

The Ideas Stage launched with a reading of an excerpt of “The Freedman’s Story,” about a slave escaping to a free state, published in The Atlantic in 1866, and read by actor Anna Deavere Smith. The Atlantic was founded in 1857 “by leading abolitionists to illuminate ‘the American idea,’” a slide explains after Deavere Smith’s dramatic reading. “They intended it to be ‘fearless and outspoken’ at the dawn of ‘a new era of human civilization.’ Now, 164 years later, that mission is as urgent as ever.”

Here are highlights from Digiday’s interview with Montgomery, focusing on what was new about the festival this year.