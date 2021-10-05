The New Now: How the Pandemic Changed the Events Industry

In some ways, COVID-19 was like an asteroid hitting the business events industry — not wiping it out but instead creating a new world order. For the September/October 2021 CMP Series cover story, Convene editors are taking a look at how the pandemic has spawned new business models, created new roles, caused new ways of thinking to take hold, and creativity to blossom. We’ve uncovered some unifying themes: collaboration, finding ideas in unexpected places, and unlearning what we’ve done all along. As best-selling author and psychologist Adam Grant writes, “Learning is how you evolve. Unlearning is how you keep up as the world evolves.” (Illustration by Jon Krause)

Earn CMP Credit

Earn one clock hour of certification by visiting the Convene CMP Series page to answer questions about information contained in the articles below from the September/October 2021 edition.