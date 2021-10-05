Connect and Inspire in Sunny San Diego

With near-perfect weather all year round and a welcoming, laid-back attitude that extends from the beach to the conference room, it’s no wonder San Diego is a favorite destination for planners and visitors alike. Now that the city is once again fully open for business, you can give your attendees an inspiring—and most importantly, safe—event experience. You can also rest easy knowing that San Diego’s venues, restaurants and hotels have been continuously at the forefront of health and safety protocols, with San Diego Convention Center being among the first in the country to receive the GBAC STAR™ accreditation, the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation for facilities.

With so many ready to get out there and reconnect, tap into San Diego’s ever-present good vibes at these incredible venues—all outfitted with plenty of outdoor space so you can soak up that California sunshine.

The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

If you’re looking for an iconic bayfront venue for your next event, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park is as eye-catching as it gets. Located just behind the convention center, its curved, white stage offers a striking backdrop for keynote addresses, company gatherings, fundraising events and celebratory private dinners. With new state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, ample back-of-house space, VIP areas, and access to exclusive partnerships with local chefs and restaurants for catering all included when you rent the stage, hosting an event at The Shell can’t help but impress.

Urban Garage at Horton Grand Hotel

Located in the heart of downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter, the Horton Grand Hotel oozes historic charm with a modern boutique flare. Their newest event space, run by HGH Events, is Urban Garage. Featuring barrel vaulted ceilings, reclaimed wood pillars and more than 4,000 square feet of event space, this is the perfect spot for networking events and pre-conference meet and greets. Just a 10-minute walk from the San Diego Convention Center, Urban Garage can infuse breakout sessions and off-site gatherings with a healthy dose of rustic elegance. For an added touch, invite your guests to sip pre- or post-event cocktails in the hotel’s beautiful outdoor courtyard.

The Monsaraz San Diego, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

With San Diego Bay on one side and the Pacific Ocean to the other, Point Loma is surrounded by natural beauty. This is also where you’ll find The Monsaraz San Diego, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, a brand-new hotel located just steps from Fisherman’s Landing. Host events out on the open-air courtyard, in one of the two boardrooms, or in Westerly Public House, the hotel’s Cali-Aussie style restaurant. This is California cool at its finest.

Zoofari at the San Diego Zoo

The world-famous San Diego Zoo is home to a variety of sheltered and open-air venues that let your attendees connect with the natural world in a direct and exciting way. The recently renovated Zoofari Party Area is perfect for large-scale outdoor events for up to 1,000 guests, complete with a built-in stage and striking ambient lighting. Go a little wild with a wildlife presentation at your corporate gathering or team-building event, and feel good knowing that booking your event here helps support the important work of the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance.

The Sky Deck

After a highly anticipated opening, The Sky Deck at the newly remodeled Del Mar Highlands Town Center in Carmel Valley is easily one of the most exciting venues to open in San Diego’s North County. With one central bar, three tap stations and nine restaurants spread out over two levels and 26,700-square-feet, The Sky Deck was made for gatherings both large and small. Host events out on one of the integrated al fresco decks and patios, take your pick of its many eclectic restaurants for a company dinner, and encourage your attendees to mingle by the outdoor firepits as they sip on a local San Diego craft brew.

San Diego Convention Center

Just steps from San Diego’s vibrant downtown and within a mile and a half of more than 11,000 first-class hotel rooms, celebrated restaurants and world-class entertainment, the San Diego Convention Center puts your attendees where they want to be—right in the heart of the city, next to the shimmering waters of the San Diego Bay. With so much space to choose from, there are endless configurations for your meeting or convention, no matter how large or small. If you want to make sure your attendees soak up as much of San Diego’s year-round sunshine as possible, the outdoor terrace space perfect.

These are just some of the incredible spaces that San Diego has to offer, along with the dedication to health and safety that can be felt throughout every venue and the entire city itself. There’s nothing quite like a healthy dose of sunshine and beautiful weather to make people want to connect with new ideas and with each other. Let San Diego Tourism Authority help you make your next event as inspiring as a California sunset.

