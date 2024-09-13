3 Simple Ways to Make Your Next Meeting More Sustainable

Author: David McMillin

Ask your attendees how they feel about the well-being of the planet, and you’re likely going to see some anxious faces. A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center revealed that more than 70 percent of Americans believe climate change is causing harm to people today, and 63 percent expect the damage to get even worse during their lifetime.

However, the leaders of the events industry are giving them a reason to be hopeful. In 2022, Destination Canada worked with destinations across the country to launch the Canadian Business Events Sustainability Plan — a program designed to improve the economic, socio-cultural, and environmental sustainability of events as well as provide solutions to meeting planners committed to leaving a positive lasting legacy.

If you’ve been struggling to figure out how to make your next meeting have a meaningful impact on the world, Destination Canada’s Business Events team offers these three tips to get started.

Set Your Objectives

Making a difference starts by understanding what exactly your organization wants to accomplish. For example, rather than simply saying, “We want to promote gender equality,” you may want to look at your industry’s breakdown of male-to-female leaders. Then, you’ll want to think about what your meeting can do to improve that ratio — such as dedicating a pre-conference session for young aspiring female professionals or committing to a 1:1 ratio of male-female keynote speakers on the main stage. Not sure where to get started with those goals? Use the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals to help develop your framework.

Focus on the Food

Before you start selecting food and beverage options with a venue’s catering team, have a plan for what you’re going to do with the dishes that don’t get served. According to the World Food Programme, approximately one billion meals are lost or wasted around the world each day. All that waste adds up to around 10 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions — nearly five times higher than the aviation industry’s emissions. Work with your destination partner to identify local food banks and charities that are certified to process leftovers and serve those in need.





Challenge Your Audience

There’s a lot you can do as an event organizer to create a more sustainable meeting, but you’re not alone: Your attendees have a job to do, too. Send pre-event email messaging with a sustainability checklist that can help them make better on-site decisions. Then, put your mobile app to work to remind them of what they can do throughout the program, such as taking public transit from the airport to the hotel, bringing a reusable water bottle, and turning off the lights in the hotel room.

Looking for more ways to leave a more powerful legacy with your meetings? Download Destination Canada’s Sustainability Storybook.