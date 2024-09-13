4 Ways Los Angeles Delivers the Ultimate Incentive Experience

Author: David McMillin

Your top performers raised the bar for the company. Now it’s time for the company to raise the bar on a rewarding incentive program. There’s no better place to make it happen than Los Angeles. With more than 300 days of sunshine annually, a hotel portfolio that continues to redefine the luxury category, and a cosmopolitan culinary scene, southern California is second to none when it comes to being the setting for an unforgettable experience. As you look for the right way to reward your winners, read on for a glimpse of the magic they’ll find in Los Angeles.





Give Them the Best of Both Worlds

Do you think your top performers are looking for big-city action or away-from-everything escapism? In Los Angeles, there’s no pressure to choose. Start the day with an oceanfront yoga session and end it with a late-night downtown club crawl. Spend an afternoon snorkeling off Catalina Island and the evening basking under the bright lights of the Santa Monica Pier Seaside Pavilion (available for intimate event rentals). The city and surrounding areas strike the ideal balance between hustle and bustle and quiet and calm.

Dress for the Red Carpet

The BET Awards, the ESPYs, the GRAMMYs, the Oscars, and more — Los Angeles welcomes the game-changing leaders of sports and entertainment every year. Plan your incentive trip around one of these dates on the calendar to give your high performers a chance to be part of one of these major celebrations. The LA Tourism team can arrange connections for exclusive tickets that give attendees the feeling they’re in the spotlight, too.

Check Off Bucket-List Experiences

Have attendees who have always wanted to learn how to ride the waves? Instructors are waiting at Aqua Surf. What about those who would rather hug the corners at 100 miles per hour? Head to the Porsche Experience Center. For attendees who prefer a bird’s-eye view, book a private helicopter tour so they can take in the city from above. A few days in L.A. will send your attendees home with a phone full of brag-worthy photos to show their friends and colleagues.

Travel Like a Celebrity

The trip may be over, but the feeling of exclusivity can continue at PS at LAX — the first private terminal for commercial travel in the U.S. From a members’ style social club with chef-prepared meals to private chauffeur service from the hotel directly to the door of the aircraft, a PS experience will make attendees feel like VIPs all the way up until takeoff.