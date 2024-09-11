People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Jon Hixon

Jon Hixon, CMP, CDME, has been named the new senior vice president of business strategy for Travel Portland. Hixon brings three decades of experience working in the travel industry to his new role, where he will work with Travel Portland’s convention sales and services teams to bring the most diverse and economically impactful convention customers to the Portland community. Most recently, Hixon served as managing director of sales for Visit Indy. He is a member of ASAE and PCMA.

April Anderson

The San Diego Tourism Authority (SDTA) has announced the appointment of April Anderson as national sales director for the Southeast. Anderson will promote and sell San Diego as a destination for hotel meetings in states including Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, and the Carolinas. Anderson, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, most recently worked as senior sales manager at ACCESS DMC, where she opened the Atlanta office. Anderson previously spent 13 years in San Diego, most of which were spent working in group sales at the Marriott Marquis San Diego and Coronado Island Marriott Resort and Spa.

Ildebrando Salazar

Ildebrando Salazar has been named director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa. Salazar has more than 15 years working in hospitality. He has served at properties including Hyatt Regency Hill Country San Antonio, Hyatt Regency Conroe, and Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport.

Matt Mongoven

Impact XM has named Matt Mongoven as senior vice president of client services. Mongoven has more than 20 years of experience working with Fortune 500 brands to develop strategies that drive business success across all areas of the event marketing portfolio. Most recently, he played a key role in launching a brand marketing agency that focused on storytelling, content development, and event production to support proprietary events. Mongoven, who is actively involved with MPI and CEMA, will work with Impact XM’s client service team to ensure the delivery of high-impact marketing.

Jennifer LeMaster

Seattle Convention Center has appointed Jennifer LeMaster as its new president and CEO, effective Sept. 16. She will be the convention center’s first female CEO and will succeed Jeff Blosser, who retired earlier this year. LeMaster, who will relocate from the Decatur, Georgia, to Seattle, spent the last 12 years of her 26-year career working at the Georgia World Congress Center Authority (GWCCA), where her roles included director of communications and chief administrative officer. During her time there, she guided public affairs throughout the development of the $1.7-billion Mercedes Benz Stadium. Her work on the stadium project led to overseeing the development and implementation of three distinct phases of strategic planning that reshaped the culture, internal governance, and future growth of GWCCA facilities.