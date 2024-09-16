Events Industry Mourns Passing of Barbara Nichols

Barbara Nichols, a trailblazer in the business events community and longtime PCMA volunteer leader, passed away at the age of 88 on Sept. 2, following a long respiratory illness.

Author: Michelle Russell

Nichols was an early Convene editor when the magazine was first published 38 years ago. She told Convene Deputy Editor Barbara Palmer in 2016 that as an early supporter of PCMA, she wanted the association to grow and “grow up” and she saw the magazine as being part of that. Her pioneering work professionalizing the role of event planner included editing the first version of the textbook Professional Meeting Management, published in 1985, which, she told Convene, turned her into a teacher. Nichols initially recruited volunteer meeting professionals from all over the industry to submit stories for the new magazine and served as editor until 1990.

In 1986, Nichols received PCMA’s Distinguished Service Award. In 2002, she was inducted into what is now the Events Industry Council (see video below).

“The entire PCMA family and business events community are deeply saddened to learn of Barbara’s passing,” said PCMA President & CEO Sherrif Karamat. “Barbara was a trailblazer and a role model for so many throughout our community. She broke barriers for women everywhere and was only the second female Board Chair of PCMA at a time (in 1986) when this type of leadership was groundbreaking.” Karamat added that “passion for knowledge and lifelong learning was exemplified” by her roles as editor of the industry textbook Professional Meeting Management and her foundational work on PCMA Convene.

Nichols will be honored along with other industry leaders who have passed over the last year during the Visionary Awards in April 2025.

To learn more about her life and work, visit the De Vol Funeral Home website.