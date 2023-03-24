3 Reasons to Work with The Palm Beaches DMO Team

Creating memorable business events is about more than selecting the perfect location, it’s also about working with the local destination management organization (DMO) to help you plan. With The Palm Beaches Group Sales and Destination Services team, and their unique focus on helping planners create unforgettable moments for conference-goers Between-The-Sessions, there’s no limit to the kinds of experiences you can bring to your attendees. Here are three reasons you’ll want this award-winning team by your side:

Expertise to elevate your event

The Palm Beaches combines the local expertise of a trusted team and years of dedicated experience in the meetings industry. With a comprehensive toolkit of event planning resources and a strong network of talented local partners, they’ll be a partner to seamlessly help you to develop engaging between-the-sessions experiences and leverage local resources. These experiences are further enhanced by an extensive slate of industry experts and thought-leaders from the destination’s bustling business community, including industries like agribusiness, life sciences, finance, technology and more.

Special Offers and Financial Incentives

Planners can count on this experienced team for assistance in effectively planning events of any size or budget with a plethora of special offers, financial rebates, and strong relationships with local partners. For example, planners who book a new meeting at the Palm Beach County Convention Center can receive a rebate of up to $20 per night.

Welcome Attendees with a WOW

Creating a welcoming, memorable and productive environment for attendees is a Palm Beaches team specialty. From providing convenient lodging and transportation solutions, to executing carefully-planned greetings and goodbyes, and every touchpoint in between, their team is prepared to support your event from start to finish.

Contact the The Palm Beaches Group Sales and Destination Services Team today to bring your next event to a whole new level.