How PCMA Chapters Will Celebrate Global Meetings Industry Day

PCMA members will be among the thousands worldwide who will take part in GMID activities on March 30 to highlight the key role business events play in society.

Author: Curt Wagner

Several PCMA chapters will join meetings and events industry professionals from around the world March 30 to celebrate Global Meetings Industry Day (GMID).

The Meetings Mean Business Coalition (MMBC), now fully integrated into the U.S. Travel Association, created GMID to showcase the impact that business meetings, conferences, conventions, incentive travel, trade shows, and exhibitions have on people, business, and communities.

GMID 2022 broke activation records, according to the U.S. Travel Association, getting more than 40 million social-media impressions worldwide and reaching more than 8.5 million users. Hundreds of events took place in 30 countries. U.S. Travel expects even more participation this year. Its GMID 2023 Toolkit already has received 10,000 clicks, a spokesperson told Convene.

In addition to chapter events, PCMA President and CEO Sherrif Karamat, CAE, will be joined by Lauren Parr, senior vice president, meetings & learning, American Geophysical Union; and Ryan E. Tucker, deputy executive director, Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., for an interactive panel discussion moderated by Stephanie Turner, SVP convention sales and strategies for New Orleans & Company, and Tim Hemphill, VP sales marketing and events for the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The session, organized by the New Orleans CVB, will take place from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CDT at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. Convene’s senior editor Jennifer N. Dienst will be attending — look for us to recap the session after the event.

Here’s how PCMA chapters are taking part:

Southeast Chapter

Noon-7 p.m. CDT

Bank of America Stadium, 800 S. Mint St, Charlotte, North Carolina

In partnership with other organizations, the Southeast Chapter has a full day of events planned, including a legislative session, a presentation on The Future of Meetings, and a panel discussion titled Moving Forward Together. Learn more about the Southeast Chapter GMID event.

Greater Philadelphia Chapter

12:30 p.m.–6:15 pm EDT

Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch Street, Philadelphia

This event, called Meetings Matter: Trends and Tactics, will include a variety of speakers from throughout the industry and two panels — one looking at data around current trends and future directions and a second discussing tactical solutions for current challenges in the industry. Learn more about the Greater Philadelphia Chapter’s GMID event.

Power Chapter

2 p.m.–6 p.m. EDT

The Power Chapter is partnering with other organizations in various Ohio cities and in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Learn how Power Chapter members can join here.

Capital Chapter

3 p.m.–7 p.m. EDT

Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center, 1300 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, D.C.

Top industry leaders will take part in two panel discussions on the state of the industry and on ways to promote the industry with a united voice. Panelists include Tommy Goodwin, VP of government affairs for the Exhibitions & Conferences Alliance; Hunter Clemens, CAE, CMP, chairman of the Association of Meeting Professionals; and Nicole Porter, VP of political affairs – PAC and grassroots at the US Travel Association. Find more info about the Capital Chapter’s GMID event.

New England Chapter

3:30 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. EDT

Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett, Massachusetts

PCMA New England and MPI New England are partnering for an event featuring a Sponsor Showcase, a presentation by Kyle Jordan, CAE, CEM-AP, CMP, DES, CMM, director of meetings at INFORMS, and a networking reception. Learn more about the New England Chapter’s GMID event.

Greater Midwest Chapter

3:30 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. CDT

Convene Willis Tower, 233 S. Wacker, Chicago

Industry Xchange 2023: Meetings Matter, organized by the MPI Chicago Chapter, will feature keynote speaker Courtney Lohmann, CMP, certified sustainable event professional and senior director of CSR at PRA Business Events, who will discuss designing for sustainability. A panel session about employee recruitment and retention will follow. The event will include networking opportunities and a reception. Learn more about IX 2023.

Canada West Chapter

4:30 p.m.–7 p.m. PDT

Goodco. Bar 965 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia

The Strictly Social Networking Event is all about celebrating the return of events and getting together with industry colleagues. Learn more about the Canada West Chapter’s event.

New York Area Chapter

5 p.m.–9 p.m. EDT

Ease Hospitality, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, New York

Ginger Johnson, founder and chief connecting officer of Ginger Johnson LLC, presents The POWer of ReConnecting in 2023: From WTF to WFH. Go to New York Area Chapter for more information.

Northern California Chapter

6 p.m.– 9 p.m. PDT

California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Drive, San Francisco

The Board of Directors for the Northern California Chapter of PCMA will honor Josh Adams, CMP, industry relations strategist at streamlinevents, inc., with the first Pillar Award, which recognizes an outstanding industry leader who represents the foundation of our industry. A networking reception and “Museum at Night” event will be part of the presentation. Learn more at Northern California Chapter.

Curt Wagner is digital editor at Convene.

Related